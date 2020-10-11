Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,107.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 2,342,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,585,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $23,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,167,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $9,487,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

