Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on TSEM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 437,905 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,185,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 348,566 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

