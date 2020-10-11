Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

TM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 11.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

