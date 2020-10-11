TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bittrex, IDEX and Zebpay. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $365.36 million and approximately $52.36 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00250647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.01511905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00156903 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 365,175,687 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Zebpay, Kuna, Bitso, Upbit, Koinex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, WazirX, Kyber Network, IDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, CoinTiger and HBUS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

