Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.46

Headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of -2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $45.90. 8,285,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,517,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $68,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,698 shares of company stock worth $2,782,042. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

