UGAS Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $440,259.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.66 or 0.05038375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031020 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

