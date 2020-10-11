Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNPRF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Uniper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

