Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Uniper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Uniper stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. Uniper has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

