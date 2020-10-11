Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.66 ($30.18).

UN01 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of Uniper stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €28.00 ($32.94). 297,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.15 and a 200-day moving average of €26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42.

Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

