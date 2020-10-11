United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 52,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.