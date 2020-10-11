Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBX. Morgan Stanley cut Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $196.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.08. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

