USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $630,789.63 and $1,202.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,385.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.70 or 0.02105232 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001050 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00501043 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003644 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,770,054 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

