Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $48,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after acquiring an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $211.04. 158,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,327. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.44. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.62.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.