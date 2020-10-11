Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $3,198,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

VOO stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.58. 2,794,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,198. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

