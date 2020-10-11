Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.16% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $569,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,226 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,276.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 896,241 shares during the period. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,720,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

