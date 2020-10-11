Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Stake Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Vectrus worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,928,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61. Vectrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.28 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

