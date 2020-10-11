Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $157.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

