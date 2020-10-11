Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 134.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of HCC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $848.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.