Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 635.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 151,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,525 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,458,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $720,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,613 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.98. 11,502,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.58, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.