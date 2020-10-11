Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,279 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,689,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,623,023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $308.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

