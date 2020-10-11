Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,364,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

