Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,403 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 755,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,185,000.

SCHB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

