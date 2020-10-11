Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Visa by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 21,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 12,252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 75,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.64. 5,562,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. The company has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.84. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

