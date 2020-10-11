Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 4.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.78. 4,831,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721,485. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $404.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

