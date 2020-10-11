Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

