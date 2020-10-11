Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $142,131,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,565,000 after purchasing an additional 835,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $150.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $151.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

