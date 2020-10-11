Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 931,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.41% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 885,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 398,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

WLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.