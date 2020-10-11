WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get WIRECARD AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCAGY opened at $0.42 on Friday. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.