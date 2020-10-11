Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,733,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

