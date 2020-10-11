Zacks: Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $56,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 967,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,551.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $6,240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $8,800,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.