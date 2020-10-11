Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.62). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $47.10 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 121.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

