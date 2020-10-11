Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.39 ($86.35).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZAL. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FRA ZAL traded up €2.64 ($3.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €85.64 ($100.75). 1,033,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.34. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

