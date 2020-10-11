Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $979,324.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,602.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $338,910.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,536,918 shares of company stock valued at $195,228,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.26. 1,864,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.