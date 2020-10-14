10,073 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $225.22.

