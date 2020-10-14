Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinPlace, ZBG, Hotbit and DDEX. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.76 or 0.05002093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00052719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kyber Network, YoBit, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, ZBG, Indodax, Ethfinex, HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, BitForex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.