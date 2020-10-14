Actinium Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $170,151.69 and approximately $1.08 million worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00052044 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 25,070,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

