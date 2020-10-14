Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Francis Lo Sells 25,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $78,720.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 624,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 138,977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,225,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

