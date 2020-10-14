AdEx (ADX) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

