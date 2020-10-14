AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98. Approximately 65 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

