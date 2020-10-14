Africa Opportunity Fund (LON:AOF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:AOF) was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 2,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 57,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $172,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.50.

About Africa Opportunity Fund (LON:AOF)

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF) is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income through investments in value, arbitrage and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled outside Africa, which conduct business activities within Africa.

