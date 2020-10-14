AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.40 or 0.04755701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00052468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.