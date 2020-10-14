Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 221,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,253. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

