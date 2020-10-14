AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.33. 15,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 18,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AltaGas to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AltaGas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

