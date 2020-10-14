AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.19 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $95,587.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00094355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01472098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150339 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

