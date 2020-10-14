Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,982,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.68. 1,078,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,677. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $112.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

