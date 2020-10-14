Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.50. 1,832,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,723. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

