Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00029864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $112.68 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.30 or 0.05000423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

