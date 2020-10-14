Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.67 and a 200 day moving average of $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

