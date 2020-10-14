Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 127,051,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 71,343,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $83,381,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

