biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of biOasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI) were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21.

Get biOasis Technologies alerts:

biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that biOasis Technologies Inc will post -0.1167568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile (CVE:BTI)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for biOasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biOasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.